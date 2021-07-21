IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 2.5%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.15 and last traded at $87.15. 60 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 94,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 623.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.