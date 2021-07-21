iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of iHeartMedia worth $28,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

IHRT opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

