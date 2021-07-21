IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

