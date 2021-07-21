IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.00. IKONICS shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 32,454 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of -211.44 and a beta of 1.06.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

About IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

