Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $474.28 and last traded at $474.69. 234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 525,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.25.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.
The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.96.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,971 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
