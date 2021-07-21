Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $474.28 and last traded at $474.69. 234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 525,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,971 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

