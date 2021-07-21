ImagineAR (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Trading 6.7% Higher

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 336,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,102,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.

ImagineAR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPNFF)

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.