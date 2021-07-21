Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.16. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 3,225 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.78 million and a P/E ratio of -415.00.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imperial Metals news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 8,400 shares of Imperial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$37,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,311,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,401,214.50.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

