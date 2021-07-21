Impinj (PI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Impinj has set its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.080–0.020 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.08)-(0.02) EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of PI stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $79.05.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,778 shares of company stock worth $639,131 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.