Impleum (IMPL) Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Impleum coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Impleum has a total market cap of $73,888.22 and approximately $96.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Impleum has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,178,971 coins and its circulating supply is 10,072,025 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.