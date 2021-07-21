Incline Global Management LLC Acquires 281,811 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Incline Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,811 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for approximately 8.3% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TransUnion worth $41,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in TransUnion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.18. 5,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $116.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

