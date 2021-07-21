Incline Global Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 343,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000. Star Peak Corp II makes up approximately 0.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STPC. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter worth about $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter worth about $1,517,000.

Star Peak Corp II stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,217. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Star Peak Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

