Incline Global Management LLC Buys New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 761,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,781,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 7.2% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned 0.33% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after acquiring an additional 506,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,198,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,362,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,753. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,054,952 shares of company stock valued at $126,168,454. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

