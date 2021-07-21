Incline Global Management LLC Has $41.05 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Incline Global Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises about 8.3% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned about 0.18% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $41,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

NYSE FLT traded up $4.76 on Wednesday, reaching $255.35. 15,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,618. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

