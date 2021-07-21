Incline Global Management LLC Invests $16.87 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,674,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,874,000. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities makes up approximately 3.4% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,927. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

