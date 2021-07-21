Incline Global Management LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Incline Global Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 63,930 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $19.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.29. The company had a trading volume of 382,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,283. The company has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.78.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

