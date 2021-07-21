Incline Global Management LLC Makes New $39.03 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 184,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $39,034,000. Visa accounts for approximately 7.9% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.77. The company had a trading volume of 141,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,345. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

