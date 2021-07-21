Incline Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 289,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,530,000. NIKE makes up 7.8% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.39.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,730 shares of company stock valued at $79,508,573. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.26. The company had a trading volume of 213,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,184. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $253.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

