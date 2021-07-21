Incline Global Management LLC Sells 10,042 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Incline Global Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $16.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3,557.11. The stock had a trading volume of 103,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,398.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

