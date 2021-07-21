Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,889.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $3,889.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $2.91 or 0.00009496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

