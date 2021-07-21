Indexed Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,283.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $3,283.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00009450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00105292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00142825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,981.98 or 0.99877433 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

