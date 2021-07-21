India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.45. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 369,811 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in India Globalization Capital by 3,167.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 881,396 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.