Indorse Token Hits Market Cap of $412,442.48 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $412,442.48 and $371.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.83 or 0.00825112 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

