Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ingersoll Rand worth $31,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 177.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

