Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -229.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.