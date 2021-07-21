Ingevity (NGVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Ingevity has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

A number of analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.