Injective Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.82 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $169.82 million and approximately $22.82 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.77 or 0.00017959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,454,100 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

