InMode (INMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. InMode has set its FY21 guidance at $2.60-2.75 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
InMode stock opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. InMode has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $112.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.87.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
