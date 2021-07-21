InMode (INMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. InMode has set its FY21 guidance at $2.60-2.75 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode stock opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. InMode has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $112.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research firms recently commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.