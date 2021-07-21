InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in InMode by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

InMode stock opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $112.19.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.