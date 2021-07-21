InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.22

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.22 and last traded at $109.10, with a volume of 3237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of InMode by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,006 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $1,572,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

