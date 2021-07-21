INO COIN Reaches Market Cap of $815.15 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $815.15 million and $88,463.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00014161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

