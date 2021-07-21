Inovalon (INOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inovalon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several research firms recently commented on INOV. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

