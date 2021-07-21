Insider Buying: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,640,692 shares in the company, valued at C$7,790,041.40.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

Shares of TSE:CJ traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 636,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$458.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.87.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

