Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,775 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25.

DMLP traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $576.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.45. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

