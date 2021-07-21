Insider Buying: XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) insider John Yogi Spence bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 3,237,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,836. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

