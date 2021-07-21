Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 6,112 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Bramwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $652,766.91.

AVTR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

