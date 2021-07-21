Insider Selling: Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Sells 10,412 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BWEN traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.