Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Insider Sells 7,440 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $214,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. 29,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,406. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.90.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

