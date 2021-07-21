Insider Selling: CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CDW traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.25. 541,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CDW by 103.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.