Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Sells 2,730 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $24,597.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 42,534,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,703,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.