Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells 2,460 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

Shares of FTHM stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. 55,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.00. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fathom by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fathom by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

