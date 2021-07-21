Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Sells 15,553 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 133,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,639. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.40. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

