Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Sells 8,573 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.10. 605,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $228.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $19,813,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

