Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells 7,712 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LPL Financial stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.68. The company had a trading volume of 459,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,549. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.86.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.