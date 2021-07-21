Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 10,781 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $2,703,659.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.81. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,261. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.51.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

