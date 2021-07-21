Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $152,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

OPRX stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. 126,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,702. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,783.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.57.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $37,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $11,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.