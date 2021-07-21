Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 172,540 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

PLTR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,302,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,592,688. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

