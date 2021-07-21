Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $461,016.70.

On Monday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.91. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

