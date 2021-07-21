Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,956,313.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Workiva stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.94. The stock had a trading volume of 355,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,286. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 1.43. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $129.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.32.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Workiva by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

