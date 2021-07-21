Insight Protocol (INX) Trading 47.8% Lower This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $97,054.21 and approximately $28,060.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013480 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.11 or 0.00781051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.