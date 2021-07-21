Insight Protocol Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $96,805.21 and $7,963.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.12 or 0.00824870 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

